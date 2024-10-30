Tracing the footsteps of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald on the French Riviera

A party atmosphere

The French Riviera was a less improbable place to write a novel set in Long Island than one might think: As Scott and Zelda mostly hung out with wealthy American expats, they re-created a party atmosphere much like in Great Neck. But the Riviera influenced “Gatsby" in other ways too. While Scott was writing at Villa Marie, Zelda fell wildly in love with a French aviator and began an affair, according to biographers. When she demanded a divorce, he was both furious and devastated. Although the couple reconciled after the aviator left the Riviera, biographers argue that Scott’s anguish over Zelda was translated into the fictional Jay Gatsby’s disillusion with Daisy in New York’s Plaza Hotel, when he realizes that she can never return his obsessive love. Zelda tried to commit suicide soon after while the couple were visiting the Murphys in the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, taking an overdose of sleeping pills.