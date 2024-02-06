Trade in dinosaur fossils is good for science
Summary
- The market for specimens should be regulated, not banned
The great auction houses of America and Europe often sell masterpieces by long-dead artists to a grey-haired crowd. They also serve the booming demand for actual fossils. In 2020 Christie’s sold “Stan"—one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimens ever discovered—for a record-breaking $31.8m. In April “Trinity", a composite of three T. rex specimens, fetched $6.1m at the Koller auction house in Zurich—one of six dino-lots to have breached the $6m threshold since “Stan" was sold. At the end of July Sotheby’s is due to auction off another nearly complete specimen.