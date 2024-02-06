Trade in dinosaur fossils is good for science

Today most fossils sold at auction come from America. Once discovered there, they belong to the landowner and can be legally traded. In many other countries, fossils automatically become the property of the state. The advantage of encouraging the “dinosaur cowboys" of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas—which share a big geological deposit—to get digging is that once fossils are exposed, they are as vulnerable to wind, rain and tide as they once were to being munched by a theropod. As Dorset’s cliffs collapse, for example, new fossils constantly appear, but can be lost as erosion continues. Scientists often lack the resources to find, collect and preserve every fossil with scientific value before it is destroyed by nature.