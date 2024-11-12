Travelers crisscross the globe with frequent-flier immortality at stake
Jacob Passy , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Nov 2024, 05:59 PM IST
SummaryAirline’s promotion sparks a game of continental hopscotch among competitive fliers, who are upending their holiday plans to reach the ultimate goal
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Beginning Wednesday, Philip Wallin plans to spend roughly 90 hours on airplanes over the course of two weeks. His grueling journey involves over 20 flights and will take him across 37,000 miles and more than a dozen time zones.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less