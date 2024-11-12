Travelers crisscross the globe with frequent-flier immortality at stake

Scandinavian Airlines, also known as SAS, is running a promotion through year’s end to celebrate its entry into the SkyTeam airline alliance, which also includes Delta and Air France. The carrier is giving away one million points in its EuroBonus loyalty program to anyone who flies on at least 15 SkyTeam airlines by Dec. 31. Those who fall short of the ultimate goal could still receive as many as 100,000 points depending on how many airlines they fly with.