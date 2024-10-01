Traveling in retirement is great. Being at home is harder.
Stephen Kreider Yoder , Karen Kreider Yoder , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryFacing a blank schedule, and finding things to fill in those blanks, can be the toughest part of retirement.
The first couple of years in retirement are often the most difficult. But they also can set the stage for how you’ll fill the years ahead—both financially and psychologically. Stephen Kreider Yoder, a longtime Wall Street Journal editor, joined his wife, Karen Kreider Yoder, in retirement in late 2022. In this monthly Retirement Rookies column, the 67-year-olds chronicle some of the issues they are dealing with early in retirement.
