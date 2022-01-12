Turks pile into Bitcoin and Tether to escape plunging Lira

Turks have embraced cryptocurrencies despite an official ban introduced last year on their use as a form of payment in the country. The ban, which was unveiled without warning, “created a traumatic experience in the Turkish cryptocurrency community," said Turan Sert, an adviser to Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Paribu. The government has promised a new cryptocurrency law will soon be sent to the country’s parliament, but there are few details of what its impact will be, according to Mr. Sert.