Ukraine Withdraws From Besieged City as Russia Advances
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Feb 2024, 02:40 PM IST
SummaryKyiv’s new military chief ordered outgunned forces to pull out of Avdiivka, the first city captured by Russia in months.
Ukraine’s top military commander ordered his outgunned forces to withdraw from the besieged eastern city of Avdiivka, as Russia’s army made its first major gain in months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less