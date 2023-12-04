Ukrainian Sniper Breaks Cover to Claim World-Record Hit of More Than 2 Miles
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 04 Dec 2023, 08:15 PM IST
SummaryThe shot has offered Ukraine a morale boost as the country’s forces struggle to make headway at the front line.
KYIV—The Ukrainian sniper had lain still for hours in near freezing temperatures when the command came to take the shot at a Russian soldier almost 2½ miles away. “You can," his spotter said, and Vyacheslav Kovalskiy pulled his trigger.
