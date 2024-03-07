Ukrainian stand-up comedy has seen a renaissance during the war

Looking back, it was undoubtedly reckless. Russian tanks still menaced neighbouring towns. Locals were missing, dead or being held and tortured. And if Russian troops did manage to enter Sumy, just 30km from the eastern border, they would surely have no trouble identifying the ringleader. But for Felix Redka (pictured), a local comedian, organising a stand-up show on the 24th day of the Russian occupation of Sumy was more than just an act of defiance. It was fun. “When else would I have the opportunity to do stand-up in a nuclear bunker?" he says.