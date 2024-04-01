Ukrainian village scarred by murder of mayor & her family prepares for long war
Oksana Grytsenko , James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM IST
SummaryTwo years after Russian forces fled, Motyzhyn has ousted a Russia-linked priest, has built a bomb shelter for its school and is pulping its Russian-language books.
MOTYZHYN, Ukraine—Two years ago, Ukrainian soldiers who retook this village near Kyiv from Russian invaders found the bodies of the mayor, her husband and their son buried in a shallow grave with bullet holes in their chests and heads.
