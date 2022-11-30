Unlike H1B visa, EB-5 gives wide flexibility including a green card: Suresh Rajan

Suresh Rajan: When the programme was started in early 1990s, it was not well known al all. It didn't see much activity until the financial crisis hit in 2008. As this programme helped the developers get the finance from these EB-5 participants. In the past, the borrower and the lender were often controlled by the same entity. There was no one representing the interest of the investors themselves. When we (LCR) entered the market, we brought change to the table with a different offering a fair balance between the provider of capital and user capital. See profitability shouldn't come at the expense of investors' protection.