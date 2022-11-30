Unlike H1B visa, EB-5 gives wide flexibility including a green card: Suresh Rajan

Wealthy applicants from India are applying for United States of America's EB-5 visa – or the 'Golden Visa' – programme that has been marred by financial scandals involving multi-million fraud cases stretching from California to the ski slopes of Vermont. Plus long delays in applications' clearance too has been criticized too. LCR Capital founder and Executive Chairman Suresh Rajan shares his view on recent economic crisis, geo political tension, EB-5 visa clearance and others with LiveMint.
Here's an interaction with Suresh Rajan:
1) What exactly is the EB-5 Visa, how different is it from the H1B Visa?
Suresh Rajan: EB-5 is a very different category of employment based visas. Its based on the immigrant investment in the US. Historically they were developed in the 1990s, in the early 1991-92. They are programmes designed to encourage foreign investors to invest in new business and generate new jobs, and in exchange for that the investors and their families, up to 21 years (unmarried) could come to the US under green card for single investment, which at that time was $500,000, today its $800,000.
According to the programme, the investment need to create 10 new jobs in America for period of few years. So, its a very different programme for immigration to the US, unlike the H1B visa where an individual arrive in the US to work under a company contract. EB-5 programme gives wide flexibility than other visas, that also includes a green card.
2) Considering the long delays in visa appointments, how do you consider yourself, as changemakers, when it comes to processing the applications? Why should a person choose LCR Capital?
Suresh Rajan: When the programme was started in early 1990s, it was not well known al all. It didn't see much activity until the financial crisis hit in 2008. As this programme helped the developers get the finance from these EB-5 participants. In the past, the borrower and the lender were often controlled by the same entity. There was no one representing the interest of the investors themselves. When we (LCR) entered the market, we brought change to the table with a different offering a fair balance between the provider of capital and user capital. See profitability shouldn't come at the expense of investors' protection.
We converted a state government immigration programme into a standardized financial product. This allowed us to work with top-tier developers like 4 Seasons and other investors who were not there before the EB-5 market. Adding on, our ability to service the need of the clients, as we don't work with intermediaries, make us a good choice.
3) What can be the impact of the the recent Fed hike on the EB-5 Visa programme?
Suresh Rajan: The interest rates in the US and EB-5 programme has really no connection with one another. An immigrant investor looking at EB-5 is looking to invest in the new American project or business. Typically its a real estate endevour. That business is owned by somebody else, they (investors) are effectively loaning money to that entity to create jobs. So this is independent of what the Fed is doing with the interest rates.
4) For the US's EB-5 visa, also considered to be as Golden Visa, the application line is too long and has some controversies associated with it. Like as critics have cited financial irregularities and raised potential national security or transparency issues.
Apart from this, the scheme also failed to target development in low-income areas and was marred by financial scandals involving multi-million fraud cases stretching from California to the ski slopes of Vermont. How do you see it?
Suresh Rajan: EB-5 is a capital market and every capital market is at risk at seeing some fraudlant market activity if there are no proper oversighted regulation. EB-5 industry is no different. From 1991 to 2022, the programme had not been reformed much at all. That allowed the bad actors in the system and a lot of promoters who didn't understand the projects they were bring to the market. So those risks were there and were unfortunately developed in the areas talked about.
The new programme is a reformed and integrity act. The integrity piece is all about compliance issues that needed to be introduced to actually be exercised. From a complaince perspective, it is completely a different programme. The participants in the industry -- external and internal -- there is a great deal of transparency required today.
5) Since you also provide consultancy services for families and help them identify investments that would achieve residency/citizenship in Europe too, how do you see this "UK to offer 3,000 visas to Indians' '... and how can you help? The UK Economy is already going downhill for several quarters now and there is a regime change too.
Suresh Rajan: This is not a short term investment. These decisions are made by families and individuals with a multi-year thought process and much longer intent – like PR in the country. Economies fluctuate all the all time and its not right thing to do for an investor to pursue with this issue.
6) Moving on to Canada, which offered more visas in recent months compared to the US and Europe, how do you see the trend of calling Asians, esp Indians, by American continent nations to help improve their economy? Also, how soon can a family get a PR?
Suresh Rajan: It depends on the individual family's situation. Earlier, it took almost 5 years to convert a temporary green card to a permanent one with EB-5, but now with reformed process, an individual can get it within 2 years also. However, adjustment of time, employment authorisation documents take time. We at LCR help the investors speed up the process.
7) What is your take on the current firing taken by big tech giants across the globe and what possible impact it can have on Indians, as they are mostly dependent on H1B Visa. Does it have any impact in EB-5 visa holders?
Suresh Rajan: I don't think so.
8) Last one, What's your next big move and how are you planning to make it work?
Suresh Rajan: One of the big activities that we are doing is because LCR has been successful over the past few years, bringing clients from over 30 countries the US – nearly 1,000 clients from all over the world, we see a need to help the families and individuals, manage their money as they move to the US and the capital they might be moving from their home countries. We have developed a registered investment advisor for business, that's registered for the US Securities and Exchange Commission. My trip to India and Dubai, is to bring the value proposition for the budding investors willing to move to US with EB-5.
