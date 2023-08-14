Urban Indians want to keep diversity away from family, finds survey
Summary
- Around 57% of the respondents to the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR survey said they wouldn’t compromise on their desire for an opposite-sex partner for their child. Many were uncomfortable with partners with disabilities or those from a different faith.
Immediate family members are the mainstay of young Indians’ preferred social habitats despite their desire for friendships; interfaith marriages and same-sex marriages are yet to gain acceptance in society; and regional stereotypes are quite prevalent when you’re picking your neighbour. These findings of the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey are a reminder of the contradictions that will define the next stage of India’s growth as the world’s most populous nation.