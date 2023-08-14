Urban Indians want to keep diversity away from family, finds survey

Urban spaces are also usually shaped by the diversity of social groups that inhabit them. When asked about the comfort level with people from different social groups as neighbours, the two groups that were viewed with the greatest scepticism were those belonging to the LGBTQ community and residents of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. Around 22% of respondents expressed discomfort with having LGBTQ community members as their neighbours, while 17% felt similarly about residents of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (Residents of those two states were not given the question.)