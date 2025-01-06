Want a raise in 2025? Start your wins list now

If you’re angling for a raise or a promotion this year, do this one thing before anything else: Start taking notes.

Consistently documenting your wins and accomplishments to compile a record of your work is something not enough of us do. But we should, career coaches say, both for advancement and to avoid getting an unfair review.

Consider this: If your boss asked you what you were doing last July, would you even remember? Regularly documenting will give you an instant, go-to source for information.

Keeping notes can help you stand out, especially at a time when companies are keeping raises in check, thinning the ranks of managers and offering fewer promotions.

If the idea of regularly documenting sounds daunting, or just too tedious, think of it as quick journal entries of accomplishments, feedback and experiences. You can use a spreadsheet, your phone’s notes app or specialized apps made for workplace documentation. The goal is to have specific details on hand to prove your worth.

“We assume our biggest accomplishments will stand out in our memory, but by the next performance review, they’ve faded," says Dorie Clark, who teaches executive education at Columbia Business School.

Make it habitual

First, train yourself to take notes as a habit. Identify one method, whether it’s pen and paper or a Google doc.

“It’s not useful if you capture things in a hodgepodge of places and then have to retrace your steps," Clark says.

Next, create a recurring monthly calendar entry during a less busy time, like on a Friday afternoon. Schedule 20 minutes to review and write down your work accomplishments.

Why monthly, rather than weekly? “At a monthly level, you can usually distinguish between regular activities, such as pitching a client, and meaningful accomplishments, such as landing a new contract," Clark says.

“If something emerges that’s exciting enough to warrant texting your spouse or hosting a celebration," add an entry midmonth, she adds.

Get specific

Don’t be vague. Enter metrics about what you made happen, says Tessa White, a career consultant and a former human-resources executive.

Include before and after figures to show your impact. Did sales grow 10% year-over-year under your direction? Customer satisfaction call scores improved 20%? Note it.

White says it’s also a good idea to download all of your annual reviews, as well as thank-you and complimentary emails. When you can quote senior leaders or customers who are your superfans, it’s like a personal referral on a résumé, “except nobody has to make a call to get it," she says.

Stretch your documentation beyond the headline projects that your manager already knows about.

It’s good to remind bosses when you work beyond the scope of your current role, says Vanessa Bohns, a professor of organizational behavior at Cornell University. It could be laying the groundwork for future projects, or invisible labor like mentoring other employees or helping out while a colleague was on vacation.

“If you successfully covered for someone senior while they were away, remind your boss of that," she says.

Play defense

Keeping an organized track record of your work can also help you in challenging times, too.

If you are faced with a negative performance review, or you get wind that the company is planning layoffs, it’s helpful to have notes for your current or a prospective employer.

Organize your entries with labels, tags, tabs or other markers so you can easily find them. You should be able to search by date or keywords—for instance “accomplishments"—within spreadsheets, documents or a notebook, career coaches say.

That approach helped communications professional Raslyn C. Wooten defend herself when she was subject to a performance improvement plan at a former employer.

“I had folders so organized that you couldn’t say anything to me without it being put in a folder and documented," she said.

Last September she launched Jobminder365, an app that helps streamline workplace documentation, to help others. It has modes that allow users to prep for a performance review, angle for a promotion or defend themselves if they feel they are being unfairly targeted at work.

“If you document on a regular basis, you’re not scrambling to find details when you need them," she says.

Write to Ray A. Smith at Ray.Smith@wsj.com