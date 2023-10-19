Want to Beat Your Return-to-Office Mandate? Try ‘Coffee Badging’ at Your Own Risk

A cup of coffee in the majors is the term for a short baseball career in the big leagues. Now some white-collar workers are leaving the office almost as soon as they arrive and calling the practice “coffee badging."

The difference is the ballplayer wishes he could stay; the people ditching their desks would rather not show up in the first place.

We’ve entered the gamesmanship phase of the return-to-office battle between bosses and their subordinates. Instead of ignoring in-person mandates, as many people did when enforcement was lax, some are finding ways to follow the letter, but not the spirit. They’re going in on days when most co-workers don’t, taking off early and creating afternoon dead zones or, in the extreme, barely clocking in at all.

Many companies’ policies require employees to work a certain number of days in person without specifying the hours. People can make brief appearances, long enough to be seen by execs and satisfy heightened monitoring, then bolt. It’s the grown-up version of signing a professor’s attendance sheet before ducking out of the lecture hall (not that I ever did that).

Coffee badging seems like a way to hack the RTO system but there are flaws, not the least of which is the term’s fuzzy etymology. Urban Dictionary says the badge in the name is the building-access card that a worker uses to swipe into the office just long enough to sip a mug of joe; others say that’s too literal and claim the badge is actually an imaginary award for showing face—like a Boy Scout merit badge pinned in the boss’s mind instead of on a sash.

Never trust your professional fate to a buzzword. Remember how quiet quitting soon became quiet firing? Just because everybody else is doing it doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences down the line.

“It’s highly likely that you’re headed for a mediocre career," warns Keith Styrcula, founder and chief executive of Glasstower Digital, a financial technology firm in Greenwich, Conn. “Face time and playing the political games are sometimes as important as merit. That’s just the way American corporate culture works."

Styrcula says the business environment has changed somewhat since he was a young banker at UBS and JPMorgan Chase, but one thing hasn’t: When similarly qualified people are up for big assignments or promotions it is still managers’ natural impulse to favor those they know best.

In a recent survey of U.S. chief executives by KPMG, almost two-thirds said they envision employees working in offices full-time three years from now, and 90% said they’ll reward office goers with favorable assignments, raises and promotions.

Bailing out of the office early may bring the thrill of bending the rules, though managers are bound to notice if people are habitually absent in the afternoon. More companies are starting to track whether employees swipe into the office, as well as how long they stay. Businesses that initially embraced remote work are calling employees back to offices, at least part-time. In one of the stiffest new policies, the gaming company Roblox this week told some remote workers to move close enough to an office to show up Tuesday through Thursday or take a severance package.

Annie Lowe became the digital equivalent of a poster child for in-office effort earlier this year. An executive at Dandy, the dental technology company where she works as a sales representative in Lehi, Utah, praised her on LinkedIn for being at her desk early in the morning. A post with a photo of Lowe surrounded by empty seats and dark computer monitors drew more than 100 comments, many of which were complaints about bosses who link working hard with being physically present.

Six months later, Lowe was promoted to senior business development rep.

“That is how I like to hustle," she says of arriving by 8 a.m. on the two days a week when she reports to the office. “I’m more productive in the morning, and I want to get there and just start grinding."

Yes, she stays until 5 p.m.

Several who don’t hang around told me they’d be happy to be interviewed about their coffee badging—then decided it wouldn’t be a wise move after all. They insist they’re not doing anything wrong, noting that they attend in-person meetings when required and complete all their tasks. If a collaborative session is over and the rest of the day will be spent typing, why shouldn’t they be free to leave and work from home?

Still, perception matters and they say their bosses are likely to conclude—fair or not—that any performance issue must be a result of insufficient face time.

Matt Johnston, chief executive of the software company GitKraken in Scottsdale, Ariz., says he doesn’t mind if hybrid employees coffee badge on the days when they come to the office.

“We also manage to exacting results," he adds. Fall short and brace for a performance-improvement plan. “This absolutely may include more time in office."

If you’re ever let go, you might wish you had spent more time building relationships in the office, says John Cornely, who works in Charleston, S.C., as a territory manager at iRhythm Technologies, a medical device company.

Before his business career, Cornely was a professional baseball player, mostly in the minors. A right-handed pitcher, he saw one inning of action in the majors on April 29, 2015. That was it. He jokes that his cup of coffee in the big leagues was more like a shot of espresso.

Imagine how he feels about coffee badging.

“I’ve had the opportunity to mentor people in the business world," Cornely says. “I tell them to make the most of opportunities, and going to the office is part of that, because you never know when they’re going to get taken away."

