Want to Beat Your Return-to-Office Mandate? Try ‘Coffee Badging’ at Your Own Risk
Callum Borchers ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 19 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST
SummaryBriefly showing face at the office might fulfill a requirement, but bosses say they’re promoting and giving raises to workers who stay all day.
A cup of coffee in the majors is the term for a short baseball career in the big leagues. Now some white-collar workers are leaving the office almost as soon as they arrive and calling the practice “coffee badging."
