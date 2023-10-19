Want to Beat Your Return-to-Office Mandate? Try ‘Coffee Badging’ at Your Own Risk

Bailing out of the office early may bring the thrill of bending the rules, though managers are bound to notice if people are habitually absent in the afternoon. More companies are starting to track whether employees swipe into the office, as well as how long they stay. Businesses that initially embraced remote work are calling employees back to offices, at least part-time. In one of the stiffest new policies, the gaming company Roblox this week told some remote workers to move close enough to an office to show up Tuesday through Thursday or take a severance package.

