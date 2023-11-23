We should all give thanks for Taylor Swift
Peggy Noonan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Nov 2023, 03:29 PM IST
SummaryShe brings joy, jobs and happy feet everywhere she goes. She’s the best thing happening in America.
Right about now Time magazine would be choosing its Person of the Year, a designation I’ve followed from childhood because their choices tend to vary from sound to interesting. Also I almost always know who they’ll choose and enjoy finding out if I’m right. Here I tell you who it will be and must be or I will be displeased.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less