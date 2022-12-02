We want to be a one stop shop for anything related to real estate: Saurabh Garg

NoBroker came as we realised that millions of people like us go through similar experience every day. It was a genuine customer problem as other players – who have raised hundreds of millions of dollars – were working with brokers. There was not a single guy who was saying let me solve customer's problem. The pain point was that there was information asymmetry, high transaction cost and even if I as an owner post any property on any of the platforms, brokers used to contact.