We will manufacture semiconductors in India within 2 years, says Anil Agarwal

See, we have to move forward. Only then will you be able to solve problems. Failure is the first step of a success. I have failed in my life miserably. Failure after failure, Failure after failure, Failure after failure. I have even gone into depression for couple of years. I didn't know what to do, but you come back, tighten your belt, touch the feet of your parents, go to a temple. It must be 20 years back. Suddenly you find that things are not working for you. I couldn't sleep for a minute the whole month. I lost all my hair, and I didn't want to meet anybody. But you fight, you pray, you make yourself strong, and then when you come back, you never look back. I always had my depression tablet by the side of my bed, but I never took it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}