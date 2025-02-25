What a 70-year-old firebreathing lizard reveals about humanity

Less than a year later, however, the monster returned. Much as Dr Yamane warns in the initial film, if nuclear testing continues, “then someday, somewhere in the world, another Godzilla may appear." This year Godzilla celebrated 70 years of rampaging across movie screens, making it one of the world’s longest-running cinematic franchises. It has arguably never been stronger. Godzilla Minus One, the 37th film, became the first ever to win an Oscar (for special effects) last year. “Godzilla has never been more popular, more vibrant creatively and better known...and that sadly reflects a world that is even more at wits’ end, filled with anxiety and worried about the future," says William Tsutsui, the author of Godzilla on My Mind.