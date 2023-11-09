What a Serbian cave tells you about the weather 2,500 years ago
Summary
- Like ice cores, stalagmites preserve a long record of the climate
IF YOU LIVE in northern Europe or North America, your weather depends partly on what the northern polar jet stream is up to. Jet streams are powerful and persistent winds that snake around the Earth from west to east, several miles above the surface. The meanderings of the northern polar jet stream can bring cold air down from the Arctic over the American Midwest, or send waves of Atlantic storms crashing into Ireland or Scandinavia.