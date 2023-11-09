What a Serbian cave tells you about the weather 2,500 years ago

The researchers conclude that the North Atlantic jet stream seems to be stronger today than it has been at any time during the past 2,500 years. And their confidence in their method was boosted when they were able to see in the rocks the signatures of climatic events known to have happened from other sources, such as the Roman Warm Period, which lasted between 300bC and 200, and the Dark Ages Cold Period, which ran from roughly 300 to 700. Intriguingly, the data suggest the jet stream was stronger during cooler periods and weaker during warmer ones—the opposite of the trend being seen today.