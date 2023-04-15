What Are ‘Millennial Gray’ Homes and Why Are They Making Millennials Cringe?

Of course, to some, a simple gray palette might seem like a relaxing choice after a stressful day at work. “I think gray just feels very comfortable," said Nathaniel Dressler, 24, who is enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and recently bought and redecorated a home with mostly gray furnishings in Panama City, Fla. When he moved in, the walls were green and blue and, to him, seemed “really busy." After he muted the look by painting it gray, “it felt very peaceful and calming." Like me, he first encountered the phrase “millennial gray" on TikTok and found it amusing (though, by most definitions, he is technically a member of Gen Z). “We had just picked out the colors for our walls and floors and cabinets, and our furniture was already [gray]…Then when I saw it on TikTok, I was like, ‘Oh, this is definitely what they’re talking about.’"

