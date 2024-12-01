What do feta, cucumbers and cottage cheese have in common?
The Economist 5 min read 01 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Summary
- Social media and the internet are changing how people cook and relate to food
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
FIRST THEY came for the eggs. Then the feta cheese, caviar, cottage cheese and cucumbers. In some countries, these ingredients even sold out: Iceland experienced a shortage of cucumbers, and feta briefly vanished from grocery-store shelves. The reason for the raids? Aficionados of online cooking were eager to recreate viral videos in which each of these ingredients starred.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less