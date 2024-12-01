What do feta, cucumbers and cottage cheese have in common?

Sometimes creators are surprised by which of their videos take off. Mr DiGiovanni recalls his first popular video, which showed him making a chocolate bar from whole cacao pods; it was “poorly shot: the lighting was messed up; it was overexposed." But it has attracted around 13m views. Today, Mr DiGiovanni employs half a dozen people and can spend more than $50,000 on a single video. He earns money from advertising revenue on YouTube, and he is doubtless helped by his good looks and regular-guy appeal. Recent videos have featured him trying Japanese fast foods (Burger King’s “Great White" cheeseburger, with a horrific amount of mayonnaise, was a hit) and rare foods (water collected from Amazonian “air rivers", which appeared to taste a lot like water). Much as other food creators do, he shows viewers things they would not otherwise see, and he has a good time doing it.