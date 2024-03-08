What Gen Z Will Lose if They Don’t Have Friendships at Work
Jeffrey Hall , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM IST
SummaryAs more young people work remotely, they aren’t forming close relationships with colleagues. That will have a profound impact on their social—and work—lives.
Ask people where they met their best friends, and many will have the same answer: at work. It makes sense: We traditionally spend much of our lives in the office, so it’s only natural that’s where we have met many of the people closest to us.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less