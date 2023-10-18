What happens when extreme weather hits several places at once?

Between J 10th and July 16th, more than 100m Americans were warned by their government of “potentially deadly" temperatures. Swathes of Asia and Europe are broiling. China’s temperature record was shattered; people sought relief from the heat in bomb shelters. Authorities in Athens shut the Acropolis after overheated tourists were taken to hospital; wildfires raged south of the city. Elsewhere, the heavens opened. Exceptional monsoon rains washed away cars, bridges and homes in northern India, shortly after Delhi recorded its heaviest day of rainfall in more than 40 years. South Korea scrambled to rescue people trapped by floods and landslides. Back in America Vermont was battered by storms, and roads in New Hampshire collapsed after torrential rain.