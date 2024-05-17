What I got wrong in a decade of predicting the future of tech
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 17 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST
SummaryOver nearly 500 articles, I’ve made plenty of mistakes. Here are five big lessons those blown calls and boneheaded pronouncements have taught me along the way.
In 10 years of writing this column, I’ve interviewed thousands of people, tried hundreds of gadgets and services, and, let’s be real, made more than my share of boneheaded pronouncements and predictions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less