What I got wrong in a decade of predicting the future of tech

I’ve made this error again and again, predicting that we were all about to abandon our laptops, that car ownership was not long for this world, and that, I kid you not, the end of food was imminent. And it’s by far the most common one I see others making, whether they’re C-suite executives, the world’s most powerful investors, or early adopters of gadgets. When something shiny and new debuts, otherwise sober thinkers leap to the conclusion that this almost-there technology is on the cusp of ubiquity. (Elon Musk is possibly the all-time world champion of this particular cognitive bias.)