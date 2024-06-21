What is geoengineering?

As a result, solar geoengineering remains a fringe issue. By contrast, in the 15 years since the Royal Society’s report, CDR has become mainstream. The idea of “net-zero" emissions, now central to lots of government and corporate climate policies, relies on it. CDR is considered palatable because, by removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, it reduces greenhouse warming in a permanent way. Solar geoengineering, by contrast, would allow for the continued accumulation of greenhouse gases, merely masking their warming effects for as long as the geoengineering continues. That would be a problem if solar geoengineering efforts were suddenly to be stopped for some reason; the masked warming effects of the accumulated greenhouse gases would quickly kick back in. This risk, among others, and the sense that accepting all solar geoengineering’s geophysical and geopolitical risks still only gets the world a temporary patch leads some proponents of CDR to resent the two approaches being lumped together.