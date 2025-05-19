What makes a great board director? It’s hard to define, but it has rarely been more crucial
SummaryAs corporate crises become the rule, not the exception, more responsibility falls on the boards.
In normal times, a big corporate board seat is a sweet gig. The pay is lavish—often $300,000 a year or more. The schedule is light: quarterly meetings, a smattering of committee calls. If all’s well, your job is only to observe, not intervene. “Noses in, fingers out," as governance expert John Carver put it.