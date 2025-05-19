In recent years, boards have also helped manage an ever-widening set of stakeholders. They still owe fiduciary responsibility to the shareholders, to be sure. But they are buffeted by employees, customers and the communities they operate in, as well as the insistent demands of environmental and social activists. And the election of Donald Trump, with his backlash against ESG and DEI, didn’t make things any easier. Instead, he’s simply become the newest and biggest stakeholder in an ever-growing list—as evidenced by the steady stream of CEOs and directors who leave the corporate campus to seek an audience at the White House.