The role of manager is a relatively new one. It began with the creation of large companies and state bureaucracies during and after the industrial revolution. Management still seems to be more of an art than a science. That hasn’t stopped thousands of writers from trying to define the skill. Some management books belong in the stacks of “self-help" tomes in airport bookshops; others draw lessons from successful businesses and executives; a few, like the works of Charles Handy, are devoted to wry and philosophical observations.