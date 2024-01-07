What to read and watch about Bangladesh

The armed forces have played a central part in Bangladesh’s story and in Sheikh Hasina’s life. Soldiers murdered her father, Sheikh Mujibur, the country’s first prime minister, in a coup in 1975. For years, Sheikh Hasina, one of few survivors in her family, was determined to avenge the killings. She and Khaleda Zia briefly united against the armed forces when the military-backed caretaker government locked them both up on charges of corruption in 2007. But since 2009 Sheikh Hasina has recognised that to stay in power she must court the armed forces; she has given them perks and put loyalists like Aziz Ahmed, the army’s chief until 2021, in charge. “All the Prime Minister’s Men" is about the power wielded by Bangladesh’s armed forces and their relationship to Sheikh Hasina. Al Jazeera’s film uses documents and footage taken undercover to reveal how General Aziz protected his two fugitive brothers, who were convicted of murder, and how the brothers brokered military-procurement contracts and senior public jobs in exchange for bribes. The graft, the documentary alleges, goes all the way up to Sheikh Hasina, who made a secret pact with General Aziz to enlist the army’s help to win elections in 2014 and 2018. (Bangladesh’s foreign ministry and army have both denied these claims.)