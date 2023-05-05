What to read by foreign correspondents

A tailor’s widow was standing by her kitchen window; a doctor was carrying a blood sample along a hospital corridor; a priest was reclining in his underwear. The people of Hiroshima were doing ordinary things when the atom bomb dropped on August 6th 1945. Perhaps 100,000 of them died. John Hersey talked to six who survived. What was intended as a four-part serial for the New Yorker was so gripping that the editor published the whole story at once, devoting the entire issue to it. The details were shocking, even to a world that had just emerged from the bloodiest war in history. Through the eyes of people who were there, who were under a blast none of them could recall hearing, Hersey describes the sudden destruction of a city, the fires that followed and the “strange, capricious disease which came later to be known as radiation sickness". His prose is sparse and clinical. His narrative flows like a novel. “Hiroshima" is simply one of the greatest pieces of journalism ever written. And you can read it in an afternoon.

