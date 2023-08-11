What to read to become a better photographer

This book is a timely look at the role of photography in a networked culture. Nathan Jurgenson plots how photography has moved away from art and journalism. Instead it plays a new role in digital communication. “The Social Photo", published in 2019, is a remarkably comprehensive survey of social-media photography. It is a book of sociology—in part an exploration of the phenomenon of the selfie—but not one crammed with statistics. Mr Jurgenson is interested in social pressure and in the way people manage the images of themselves that they present to others. Selfie-takers, he suggests, do not deserve the scorn that is sometimes heaped upon them. Mr Jurgenson also explores the phenomenon of “the food photo" as well as the way that pictures cease to be stable objects when they are used primarily for communication, in some cases even “self-destructing", as with Snapchat’s ephemeral images. For those who are nostalgic about the demise of analogue photography, his discussion of “the faux-vintage photo" will be pleasing. The sort of photography shared on social media might seem trivial, but that is a misconception, this study contends. Mr Jurgenson puts the social photo in a broader context of photographic history in a way that should appeal to even the sniffiest critic.