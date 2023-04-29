What to read to become a better writer

Style: Lessons in Clarity and Grace. By Joseph M. Williams and Joseph Bizup. Pearson Education; 246 pages; $66.65 and £43.99

In “Style", Joseph Williams, who taught English at the University of Chicago, instructs writers on how to revise their scribblings into something clearer, more concise and coherent. (Aptly for a text about rewriting, it is the latest in a long line of reworkings of Williams’s teachings on the subject, which appeared under various titles.) Unlike Orwell, who devised high-level rules for writers to wield by instinct, Williams proposes nuanced “principles" and shows how to apply them. Whereas, for instance, Orwell exhorted writers to “never use the passive where you can use the active", Williams explains how passives can sometimes help create a sense of flow. This forms part of his coverage of “cohesion" and “coherence", which could upend the way you write. Insightful, too, is Williams’s guidance on pruning prose and on the ills and virtues of nominalisations—nouns formed from verbs (as “nominalisation" is from “nominalise"), which often send sentences awry. Such technical details, summary sections and practice exercises make “Style" the most textbook-like work on this list. It may also be the most useful.