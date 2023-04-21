- Our finance correspondent, a former wine merchant, picks five books that demystify the dignified liquor
Words are the reason why many people find wine tasting arbitrary, intimidating and anachronistic. The terms oenophiles come up with to describe the flavours you are meant to detect in your oversize glass—“sweaty saddle" or “saline clam broth", for example—can sound like the argot of a lunatic sect. The hefty wine bible parked next to your dishes may contain hundreds of unfamiliar appellations. Gallic terms like “assemblage" (blend) and “ullage" (airspace in a bottle) can be as opaque to beginners as a shaken bottle of overaged Bordeaux.