Words are the reason why many people find wine tasting arbitrary, intimidating and anachronistic. The terms oenophiles come up with to describe the flavours you are meant to detect in your oversize glass—“sweaty saddle" or “saline clam broth", for example—can sound like the argot of a lunatic sect. The hefty wine bible parked next to your dishes may contain hundreds of unfamiliar appellations. Gallic terms like “assemblage" (blend) and “ullage" (airspace in a bottle) can be as opaque to beginners as a shaken bottle of overaged Bordeaux.

Yet when it comes to learning about wine, words are your friends, too. A short history will explain how monks learned to make premiers crus (top-quality wines) from vineyards that once produced plonk. A bit of botany, plus rudimentary geology, sheds light on why sand, while good for building impermanent castles, does not produce classy Châteaux. These tend to come from stony slopes. Each of these books provides an entry point, from gravel to the glass, into the forbidding world of wine. They can be used in many ways, from suggesting Champagne that matches fish and chips to providing guidance on how to stock a 21st-century cellar. What they will not provide is the final word on flavours: if, to you, white Burgundy smells like burnt toast and breakfast cereals, you can only be right.

The Initiates. By Étienne Davodeau. Translated by E. Joe Johnson. NBM Publishing; 272 pages; £20.99

Étienne Davodeau, a comic-book artist, knows little about winemaking. Richard Leroy, a maker of cult wines, has not read much bande dessinée. For a year the pair exchange jobs: Mr Davodeau toils in Mr Leroy’s vineyards, while the vintner learns about cartoons. One fruit of their job swap is “The Initiates", a graphic novel based on those real events. It provides an introduction to winemaking, from bud to bottle, through drawings and speech bubbles. In freezing February Étienne crouches to trim hibernating vines; in the spring he learns about how to use a cow’s horn filled with dung to energise the plants. As summer ends he joins a riotous troupe to harvest the grapes, and tastes the untamed juice that will spend the next year maturing in Richard’s cellars. Most of all, Étienne learns that all good wines are the product of hundreds of choices, big and small, made by strong-minded artisans. The novel is both touching and technical without ever being too serious. Perhaps that is thanks to the fine crus the pair drink after each lesson. (An index names them, and the comic books that Richard critiques throughout “The Initiates".)

Wine from another Galaxy. By Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew. Hardie Grant; 352 pages; $45. Quadrille Publishing; £30

In 2013 Dan Keeling, a talent-spotter at a record label, and Mark Andrew, a wine merchant, launched Noble Rot, a fanzine showcasing their love for “WINE MUSIC FOOD LIFE". In giving a good kicking to the stuffy wine journalism of the time, the duo created a new genre. The magazine, still going strong, has given space to a rap royal to extol Chablis; published a famous chef’s ode to stinky French sausage; and provided an affable introduction to “Bojo" (Beaujolais). Their book, whose title and shiny cover could be those of a glam-rock album, is an extension of this thrice-yearly periodical. Its first half consists of humorous yet useful guides, from “how to order wine in a restaurant without fear" to an aroma wheel, which associates smells with colours, and in this case includes such scents as “Glastonbury Pyramid stage" and “Sigourney Weaver". The second recounts a trip through Europe’s grapelands to gather stories about the people and places behind the authors’ favourite wines. It is peppered with photos and satirical drawings. In one, Bibendum, the rotund Michelin man wrapped in bandages, quaffs far too much Champagne to be safely on the road. This is probably the most joyous introduction to wine you will ever come across. It will delight knowledgeable fans of the jolly juice, too.

The World Atlas of Wine. By Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson. Octopus Books; 400 pages; $60 and £50

First published in 1971, this has been the wine world’s bible ever since. That world has changed: drinkers’ tastes and winemakers’ techniques have evolved; winemaking regions are under threat from climate change. But the atlas, whose eighth edition was published in 2019, has kept up. Its 230 maps show the geography of old and new wine regions with impressive precision, giving a vivid sense of place to what readers might otherwise encounter only as cryptic descriptions on a menu. The atlas illustrates why some of the world’s best wines are from tiny regions, such as the hills of Condrieu in France, and why altitude, soil or sun exposure may cause two neighbouring vineyards to produce crus with very different characteristics. It tells you what to expect when you order, say, a cabernet from Coonawarra, which is helpful if you cannot spend afternoons tasting wines at trade fairs, as sommeliers do. When you take your first sip it will be like meeting someone you’ve heard a lot about.

The Dirty Guide to Wine. By Alice Feiring with Pascaline Lepeltier. Countryman Press; 256 pages; $24.95. W.W. Norton; £17.99

One of the puzzling things about wine is that it generally evokes something that is not in your glass, often rocks. Any wine with a hint of acidity tends to be described as “mineral", but you will not find silex in your Sancerre or chalk in your Chablis. Alice Feiring and Pascaline Lepeltier do not propose to solve this mystery. They do observe, however, that the types of soil in which grapevines grow impart specific qualities—freshness, structure, flavours—to the liquid. Their “Dirty Guide" takes the reader on a tour organised not by grape or region but by bedrock. From the basalt of Mount Etna, where wines of that name are made, to the silica of Jerez de la Frontera, Sherry’s home, it provides a bottom-up account of the relationship between ground and grape in vineyards both famous and obscure. Readers will learn where hard granite supports the silkiest syrahs, and how marly clay gives rise to aromas of fennel and rose from the nebbiolos of Piedmont. Combining travel writing, stories of winemakers and fun geological facts, “Dirty Guide" is an invitation to dig deeper into the foundations of classy crus.

Beyond Flavour. By Nick Jackson. Independently published; 219 pages; $24.99

The idea for “Beyond Flavour" came to Nick Jackson when he was training to become a Master of Wine, of whom there are just 414 in the world today. The notoriously tough exam involves having to identify a dozen wines—origin, grape and all—under time pressure. A year before sitting for the final, Mr Jackson was seized by panic: flavours, he realised, are not a very reliable way to identify a wine (he had just mistaken a peppery syrah for a grenache that was also spicy). He came up with an alternative method, now widely used. In this manual—probably the most technical book in our list—Mr Jackson explains how to identify dozens of grape varieties by “structure" (tannicity for reds, acidity for whites) and interpret other clues, so that enthusiasts can practise blind tasting at home. Diagrams illustrate why you might describe merlot’s tannins as “square", or the acidity of chardonnay as the rail from which clothes hang in your closet. This is easier to grasp if you have to hand the wine he’s discussing, which is why the author provides lists of their makers.

