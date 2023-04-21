What to read to understand wine

In 2013 Dan Keeling, a talent-spotter at a record label, and Mark Andrew, a wine merchant, launched Noble Rot, a fanzine showcasing their love for “WINE MUSIC FOOD LIFE". In giving a good kicking to the stuffy wine journalism of the time, the duo created a new genre. The magazine, still going strong, has given space to a rap royal to extol Chablis; published a famous chef’s ode to stinky French sausage; and provided an affable introduction to “Bojo" (Beaujolais). Their book, whose title and shiny cover could be those of a glam-rock album, is an extension of this thrice-yearly periodical. Its first half consists of humorous yet useful guides, from “how to order wine in a restaurant without fear" to an aroma wheel, which associates smells with colours, and in this case includes such scents as “Glastonbury Pyramid stage" and “Sigourney Weaver". The second recounts a trip through Europe’s grapelands to gather stories about the people and places behind the authors’ favourite wines. It is peppered with photos and satirical drawings. In one, Bibendum, the rotund Michelin man wrapped in bandages, quaffs far too much Champagne to be safely on the road. This is probably the most joyous introduction to wine you will ever come across. It will delight knowledgeable fans of the jolly juice, too.