What Ukraine’s bloody battlefield is teaching medics

Medics once wanted hospitals to stand out in a war zone. The lesson from Ukraine, where Russia has struck facilities with large red crosses on the roof, is that it may be better to blend in. The World Health Organisation estimates that there have been almost 900 attacks on health facilities in the war (see map). Medical doctors are considering how to harden, camouflage or disperse their facilities. But light and agile field hospitals will inevitably provide more limited care. Another growing challenge is how to ensure that the electronic emissions of medical equipment do not serve as a beacon to enemy bombs.

