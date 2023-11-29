What Warren Buffett said about Charlie Munger
SummaryHere are some of the Oracle of Omaha’s comments through the years on his longtime investing partner, who died Tuesday at 99.
Warren Buffett has been the face of Berkshire Hathaway for decades. He always said that he and Berkshire’s vice chairman, Charlie Munger, ran the company as partners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more