What Warren Buffett said about Charlie Munger

“Our Vice Chairman, Charlie Munger, has always emphasized the study of mistakes rather than successes, both in business and other aspects of life. He does so in the spirit of the man who said: “All I want to know is where I’m going to die so I’ll never go there." You’ll immediately see why we make a good team: Charlie likes to study errors and I have generated ample material for him."—1985 annual letter

