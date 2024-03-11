What’s It Like to Work for a Gen Z Boss? Very Different
Anne Marie Chaker , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Mar 2024, 10:54 AM IST
SummaryIf the early managers are any indication, the workplace will be less hierarchical, more informal and more focused on mental health.
At a New York startup company called August, employees enjoy “mindfulness Fridays"—a more-relaxed workday for deep focus without meetings. The company, which makes menstrual-care products, also has manager-driven quarterly “heart checks" to see how direct reports are feeling about how hard they are working and how much they are paid.
