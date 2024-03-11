What’s It Like to Work for a Gen Z Boss? Very Different

Generation Z—generally defined as college grads and 20-somethings born sometime between 1997 and 2012—entered the workplace when there wasn’t even one to go to. Those years, marked by a global health crisis and social unrest, helped shape their views about life as well as work. Many of them were home as their parents’ workplaces closed, so they got a ground-floor view of what jobs really looked like, and they didn’t like what they saw: a work-life balance that left little time for life, management that seemed to not care about the mental health of their employees, and an organizational structure that didn’t give workers much of a voice.