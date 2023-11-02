When can American officials block citizens on social media?
Summary
- The Supreme Court is weighing the answer
DONALD TRUMP repeatedly tested the bounds of America’s Constitution during his four years in the White House. One of his misadventures—blocking critics from viewing or interacting with his posts on Twitter, the site since rebranded as X—led to a federal appeals-court ruling that his cold shoulder had violated the First Amendment. But before the Supreme Court could review that decision, Mr Trump lost the 2020 election and Knight Institute v Donald Trump became moot.