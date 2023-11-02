When can American officials block citizens on social media?

A majority of the court seemed to coalesce around a principle elicited by questions from Justice Brett Kavanaugh: merely reposting official business on a personal account does not count as state action. But Mr Kedem cited examples of when Mr Freed had broken news, including the city’s decision to give residents a 30-day reprieve before shutting off their water for lack of payment. Mr Freed added, in response to a query, that those who recently had their water turned off would get it turned back on. Even if information like this was available elsewhere, Mr Kedem noted, the city manager’s Facebook page was the most natural place to learn it: “There was essentially no other game in town." If that becomes part of the court’s ruling, public officials could erase constituents’ rude comments on their cat GIFs, but not block them from reading (or debating) rules on pet ownership.