When doing the right thing goes wrong

A moment may come, for every one of us, that tests our willingness to help. Walking by the sea, you hear a cry of distress from the surf. At a party, someone starts choking. On the road, a car up ahead crashes: your friend is in the passenger seat; she is trying to get out; the door is jammed; you see smoke. That was Lisa Torti’s moment and it came on October 31st 2003.

The short version of America’s most pivotal case on Good Samaritans goes like this. “They were young people not doing anything terribly wrong, out to have a good time, and then, tragedy happens.” Bob Hutchinson may tell it simply. But winning this case in California’s supreme court was a defining moment in his legal career. His triumph was widely, if unfairly, seen as America’s failure. Two decades on, that night’s disaster remains a test of what it means to do good.

Heroism is both ordinary and extraordinary. A hero usually has no particular duty or special ability to help the person in peril. Both are going about their lives, and then their fates collide. Some hesitate. The hero proves her mettle.

Not so fast, say America’s courts. Under an old principle of common law inherited from Britain, Americans in most states have no obligation to come to one another’s aid, or even to call for help. It does not matter if your failure to assist is morally outrageous: if you walk away, you will face no legal consequences.

There are exceptions. A parent must always rescue their child, a teacher his students and a captain her crew. Others who try to help, however, can be sued if their intervention fails. “Good Samaritan laws”, state to state, offer them some protection. Generous ones shield do-gooders as long as they act with reasonable care. But lots do not protect rescuers without professional training. This makes America an outlier among Western democracies. Most European countries require their citizens to help one another.

Americans, by contrast, must make snap choices, with consequences that may reverberate for years. In Lisa’s case, they rippled through California’s courtrooms, then its state capitol, until finally they rewrote America’s oldest law on Good Samaritanism.

Genesis On Halloween eve, three friends had finished a late shift at a mall in the foothills of north-west Los Angeles, and were getting ready to go out. Alexandra Van Horn and Jonelle Freed swung by Lisa’s house to put on some make-up and pick out something to wear.

Lisa’s boyfriend, Dion Ofoegbu, and Anthony Watson, another friend, drove them to a dive bar. Tucked into the corner of a nearby strip mall, it was known for stiff drinks and terrific music. The women danced and had several rounds; the men drank little. They all called it a night around 1.30am. Lisa got into Dion’s car. Alexandra and Jonelle went to Anthony’s.

In the car park, Alexandra glanced at Anthony. It was a moonless night, but he seemed sober enough. She buckled herself into the passenger seat and Jonelle hopped in the back. The two cars turned onto Topanga Canyon Boulevard and idled at a red light.

The highway runs for 20 miles from the edge of the Pacific Ocean, winding through the canyon among sagebrush and walnut shrubs. In the stretch near the bar, strait-jacketed by a suburban grid, it becomes a smooth seven-mile shot—perfect for drag racing.

When the light turned green, Anthony and Dion floored it. Soon Dion fell back, but Anthony kept going. He crested a hill and suddenly the highway, as if forgetting itself, made a bend. Anthony lost control of the car and rammed it into a lamp post.

An airbag punched Alexandra in the face. Jonelle was crawling out of the back, and Anthony got out. Alexandra tried to open the passenger door, but something was wrong with it. And maybe something was wrong with her, too, because she realised she couldn’t reach the handle. “I can’t get out,” she said. Her body felt like it had been ripped apart.

“Alexandra, we’ve got to get you out of the car,” she heard Lisa yell through the window. Lisa had jumped out of her own car and rushed to the crash. She saw smoke, and liquid pooling. She was terrified the car was about to blow up. She had seconds to decide.

Lisa yanked open the door and scooped Alexandra up, one arm under her legs and the other behind her back, she recalled in her deposition. She set her down five to ten feet away, she said, supporting her neck with a jacket. Police and paramedics arrived. Anthony’s breathalyser test came back negative. Still, for the police it was clear: Anthony was at fault for speeding. They would write that down and wrap up their report.

The paramedics’ investigation was just beginning. “Does this hurt?” they asked Alexandra in the ambulance, as they touched her. I don’t feel that, she said. She could not move below the waist. She had three rounds of emergency surgery and never walked again.

But Lisa had the story wrong, Alexandra said. Lisa had grabbed her arm and “jerked” her out of the car “like a rag doll”, she said in her legal claim. The pain got a hundred times worse. She said Lisa had actually put her down close to the car. That didn’t seem like the action of someone worried it would explode. (Lisa contested this version of events in her deposition. She said Alexandra never told her not to touch or move her. Both women declined to speak to The Economist. The account above is drawn primarily from court records.)

Lisa visited Alexandra in hospital several times. According to Lisa’s lawyer, she felt terrible about how things had turned out. She had wanted to help. Then she heard from Mr Hutchinson’s office. “I told Jonelle that Alex was suing me and she said, ‘That’s absurd’,” Lisa recalled. Alexandra was asked during her deposition if she thought Lisa had been trying to hurt her. “I hope not. I don’t think so,” she said. Would she consider Lisa a friend before the accident? Yes, she would.

The first court to hear Van Horn v Watson ruled quickly for Lisa, on the basis that she was protected under California’s Good Samaritan law. (Anthony appears on the case name because he is the first defendant listed.) That judgment was reversed on appeal. In 2008 the state supreme court ruled in Alexandra’s favour. The case never went to trial. She won a $4m settlement out of court, with the bill going to insurers.

The justices were not weighing the morals of the case. They needed only to interpret the Good Samaritan law and so establish whether or not Lisa was immune. California’s law was drafted in the 1950s to protect doctors from being sued if they rendered aid off duty. Later tweaks hoped to encourage citizens with first-aid training to perform CPR.

Van Horn turned on whether the law shielded only qualified rescuers, or all citizens. Mr Hutchinson argued Lisa had no protection. Lawmakers had never intended “to invite any wannabe hero wearing a cape to rush in and make a situation worse”. Moreover, he argued, she had not provided medical care in merely pulling Alexandra out of the car, whether or not she had believed it was about to go up in flames.

Lamentations Lisa’s lawyer, Jody Steinberg, argued that such a narrow interpretation of the law would chill do-gooding. The Boy Scouts of America lent its support to Lisa in court, alarmed that a ruling against her could expose its 3m Scouts—who pledge to “help other people at all times”—to lawsuits. It noted a twisted incentive: a rescuer would do better to wait for a victim to suffer burns before saving them from a fire, so that the law deems their care medical and protects them.

Courts enforce many of our widely shared moral values. Without prohibitions against murder, rape and theft, strangers would find it hard to co-exist. But should the law also dictate when and how we help one another? This question is at the heart of the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan. On the road from Jerusalem to Jericho, a man is robbed and left for dead. A priest and a Levite see him but walk by on the other side of the road. A Samaritan—an enemy of the Jews, in Jesus’s time—stops to help. Rabbinic law instructed holy men not to touch a corpse. The parable implies that the two pious Israelites used this as an excuse to ignore the stricken man. Jesus’s message was that the moral duty to help strangers in need should trump the letter of the law.

After Van Horn, newspapers ran lines such as “No good deed goes unpunished”. Many were shocked that attempted heroics had been condemned. American law seems at odds with Americans’ moral instincts. Only four states punish Bad Samaritans for failing to help a fellow citizen, on the European model: Minnesota, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

To their critics, who include many American legal scholars and philosophers, “Bad Samaritan laws” violate the freedom to choose whether to do a good deed. Yet examples of forced civic duty abound: the obligation to pay taxes and serve on a jury, for instance.

Some foresee more bungled rescues. A weak swimmer should not be expected to save a drowning man. They picture a legal logjam if everyone at the scene of an emergency could be prosecuted. Such laws would embolden daredevils, they argue, imposing an unfair burden on the prudent. Others consider the effects on morality. Forcing us to help one another would make true and coerced altruism indistinguishable. Spontaneous kind acts would lose their cachet—a perverse consequence for a law that champions virtue.

Yet a study by Harry Kaufmann of Hunter College found that even a minimal legal duty to rescue can help reset people’s moral compasses in a positive way. Such laws also allow us to come to one another’s aid without fear of reprisal. Plenty of countries have had them for decades, without dire repercussions. This may reveal the best argument against them: they don’t do much at all. America’s four states threaten Bad Samaritans with a $500 fine, community service or a brief stint in jail. Only a single American case, 30 years ago, ended in a conviction.

Theoretically, lots of non-rescues could be going unnoticed. David Hyman of Georgetown University doubts it: in fact, many are sensationalised. Mr Hyman tried to quantify how often Americans help or fail to help one another. He found that rescues exceeded non-rescues by 800 to one in 1994-2004; and that 100 Americans lost their lives every year trying to rescue someone. Sixty times as many rescuers died as did victims who had been ignored. Americans were not failing to intervene—they were far too willing to do so. Whether a state had Good or Bad Samaritan laws made no difference. Perhaps this is unsurprising. Most people are not legal experts and, when the crucial moment arrives, there is no time to consult a textbook.

Revelation Four days after the final ruling in Van Horn, California’s state assembly introduced a bill to protect everyday rescuers like Lisa. It remains the law of the state.

Under it, Alexandra might have received a smaller payout—possibly one far from commensurate with her life-altering injuries. Would it have mattered to a jury that the smoke that scared Lisa came from the airbags, a result of the chemical reaction that makes them deploy quickly? Or that a paramedic said in his deposition that he found Alexandra lying at an awkward angle, perhaps a clue that the rescue had injured her? Or maybe this detail would have stuck: in that split second, Dion too had rushed to the mangled car and grasped Jonelle to help her out. Perhaps there lies in all of us an irrepressible urge to help. As the jurors deliberated, they may have asked a question of themselves: if it had been me, what could I have lived with?

