When Employees Say They Are ‘Underpaid,’ Bosses Often Misunderstand

The company is getting more from employees than it is paying for. When someone leaves an organization, the remaining team members often have to take on extra work until a replacement is hired. Sometimes that process drags on, and sometimes the company decides not to fill the position at all because the team is getting the job done. This supersizing of jobs often isn’t accompanied by a commensurate increase in pay for those doing the extra work. For example, if someone takes on 30% of the tasks of the person who left, they typically don’t get a 30% increase in pay to go along with it. Instead, the organization keeps and redistributes that savings, a kind of organizational free-riding. Over time, this kind of reliance on employee goodwill leads to resentment—and complaints about pay. When this happens, leaders have three options: pay more, hire more or expect less.