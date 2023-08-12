Why are the Maui wildfires so devastating?2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- Dry conditions, low humidity and high winds helped fuel the blazes
Wildfires tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 67 people and charring parts of the island. The historic town of Lahaina, a popular tourist destination that’s home to 12,000, has been devastated.
A confluence of powerful downslope winds, an existing moderate to severe drought and invasive grasses helped fuel this disaster, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“It was the perfect storm," he said Friday.
Here’s a look at some of the contributing factors behind the deadly blazes.
Winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 hurricane spinning nearly 800 miles southwest of Honolulu, fanned flames on the island.
Authorities said they had prepared for the hurricane but not the fires that followed.
Firefighters working on the blaze in the Lahaina area had declared the fire 100% contained Tuesday morning, but it flared up by the afternoon. The brush fire spread so rapidly in some places that Maui’s Emergency Management Agency couldn’t sound an emergency alarm before it arrived, officials said.
Swain said that with fast-moving, wind-driven fires, evacuation plans won’t work.
“There just isn’t physically enough time to get the information to people and—even if you could—to get people out of harm’s way fast enough," he said.
The western part of Maui, where the fires raged, was in a severe drought because of a lack of rain, said Greg Carbin, the chief of forecast operations at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
“That’s the one spot that was quite dry and drier than the other islands," said Carbin.
The island is made of two volcanoes, several mountains and steep valleys, with flat land along the ocean. As winds headed to the mountaintops, they got trapped between the ground and a layer of warm air in the atmosphere and pushed downward, accelerating their speed.
“It’s like putting your finger over a hose," said John Bravender, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Honolulu. “That restricts the flow and makes it go faster."
A decline in farming is also raising the risks of wildfires, according to Clay Trauernicht, a fire specialist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Lands once used to grow pineapple or sugar cane are now filling up with waist-high grass that isn’t native to Hawaii, he said. Without rain, the grass dries out rapidly and is flammable.
“When it ignites, you get this explosive growth of fire," said Trauernicht.
The grass is an invasive species to the island, brought to the state centuries earlier, Trauernicht said. It grows wild over former farms.
“They outcompete other vegetation types, especially our native species," he said.
The lack of farmland makes it harder for firefighters to do their job, said Trauernicht. As farms disappeared, so did the roads and water reservoirs used by farmers, making it tougher for firefighters to get to fires and put them out.
